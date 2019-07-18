One of the best parts about keeping up with Hollywood stars is being able to keep up with their adorable celebrity kids too! It’s not every day, though, that we are lucky enough to spot them out and about.

Some celebrity kids like Katie Holmes‘ daughter, Suri Cruise, and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter, Luna Stephens, are thankfully plastered all over social media. While other parents, like Eva Mendes and Blake Lively, try their best to shield their kiddos from the spotlight. However, every now and then, fans are lucky enough to get a quick glimpse into the lives of celebrity children!

Scroll down below to see some of our favorite celebrity kids spotted out and about with their Hollywood parents!