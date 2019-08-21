They are so in love! Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster took some time for themselves recently, as the happy pair were seen out and about in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the legendary singer, 74, and his lovely wife, 48, were spotted spending some time together — they not only grabbed some coffee, but got around in quite the car. The hitmaker wore a teal sweatshirt with dark-colored workout pants, matched with white sneakers. On the other hand, the Loose Women panelist went the ripped jeans route, with a pink top and flats.

The duo have been married since 2007, although they met 20 years prior. “When we first met, I got her phone number — I had just broken up,” Rod once said. “I gave it to the bass player … and he kept it for six months!” he added, explaining that his bandmate didn’t think he was ready to date again.

“And then I called you,” he said, while looking at his love. How sweet! Today, the famous couple share two kids — Alastair, 13, and Aiden, 8.

