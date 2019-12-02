Hot mama! Jennifer Love Hewitt made a rare appearance with her 4-year-old son, Atticus, as they were spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 1. The Ghost Whisperer actress showed off her makeup-free glow as she and her little bundle of joy enjoyed some mother-son bonding time.

The 40-year-old beauty — who shares Atticus and daughter Autumn, 6, with husband Brian Hallisay — was all smiles as she was photographed pushing her little man in a grocery cart. Jennifer blended in with the crowd as she donned a super casual ensemble and a completely bare face.

For the outing, Jennifer wore a pair of black jeans, a blue fleece sweatshirt and black Converse sneakers. The beloved actress accessorized her low-key outfit with a black fleece beanie and a Nano Sac De Jour Leather satchel designed by Saint Laurent.

Her toddler son, on the other hand, kept warm in the chilly winter weather as he sported a camo puffer jacket, grey sweatpants and sneakers. Atticus appeared to be thrilled to join the shopping trip to the grocery store as he was seen laughing along with his mama. So cute!

Although Jennifer has starred in a ton of blockbuster movies and TV shows including I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Client List among others, nothing has come quite close to the happiness she’s felt since having kids. While chatting with Us Weekly this past August, the “Can I Go Now” songstress gushed about what she learned while experiencing motherhood for the first time.

“I think before becoming a parent, love was something that sounded beautiful and was out there and portrayed in movies and felt at certain times when I met my husband,” she revealed at the time. “Then we very quickly started having kids, and the love that I feel for the person that allowed me to have that dream in having those children and the love that you have for your children, it opens you up in a way that makes you more vulnerable than you could ever possibly imagine.”

Jennifer couldn’t be a more doting mommy even if she tried!

