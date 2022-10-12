Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years

Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.

The lovebirds, who wed in 2002, are also parents to their youngest son, Henry, who arrived in 2007. For the Pretty Woman actress, motherhood was always something she envisioned for herself. After meeting the cinematographer on the set of The Mexican in 2000, Julia knew that he was the man she wanted to start a family with.

“I met [Danny] when I was ready … And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them,” she said during an October 2022 interview on Today.

Spending time together as a family is something Julia takes pride in. In fact, the Oscar winner recalled an epic surprise that her kids and husband pulled off in 2017 to celebrate her 50th birthday. At first, Julia and Danny embarked on a vacation without their little ones. She was ecstatic to find out that Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry were in on the plan all along.

“We went into this surf shop, and I go to the bathroom in the back of the store, and I come out and Danny’s standing there holding a surfboard, and he goes, ‘What do you think of this one?’ I said, ‘That’s a big board. What is that for?’ He moves it, and all three kids are standing behind it,” she said in an October 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I could burst into tears thinking about it.”

Phinnaeus and his dad share similar hobbies. The red-haired teen is a fan of going surfing, riding bikes and skateboarding. In June 2021, he stepped out with Danny in Hollywood and looked just like him. Phinnaeus held onto a skateboard during the rare outing with his famous father. Like the rest of his siblings, the youngster has his own private Instagram account but often receives sweet shout-outs on his dad’s page.

Fans of Danny and Julia love hearing about all of their adorable parenting moments and insight into their lives with their growing children. The Georgia native got candid about preparing to send Phinnaeus and Hazel off to college in April 2022.

“I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them,” she admitted during an interview with Extra at the time. “It’s really thrilling, and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so, to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them.”

