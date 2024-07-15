George Clooney and Amal Clooney started their family of four upon welcoming their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June 2017. Once their children became toddlers, George jokingly revealed Ella and Alexander never went through the “terrible twos.”

“They’re good kids. They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot,” he said on Today in May 2019. “They do pranks already. Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny.”

The couple’s children also have very unique personalities. Even though they’re twins, the Batman and Robin star said they act “completely different” from one another and they’re really “fun and smart.”

“They already can — you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and in English and I can’t do that in English,” he joked.

However, there are some parts of fatherhood that George is still getting used to. “I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” he hilariously said. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf.”

Ella Clooney

Born on June 6, 2017, Ella is the daughter of George and Amal. At the time the twins were born, Amal’s spokesman confirmed the happy news. “This morning, Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” read the statement. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.”

Because George and Amal are very private with their kids, they tend to keep Ella and her brother out of the spotlight. However, the actor once offered an idea of his daughter’s personality, revealing she takes after her mother. “She’s very elegant, and all eyes,” the Monuments Men actor gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “She looks like Amal, thank God.”

In December 2023, George hilariously revealed what his kids thought he did for a living.

“They think that all I do is play in the water,” the dad of two told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I did a movie a couple years ago called Midnight Sky. I had to shoot stuff in a tank and they came to visit. I’m like in, you know, clothes but I’m in a tank and they just assume that I swim.”

“So whenever I say I go to work, they think I’m swimming,” he continued.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alexander Clooney

Alongside his sister, Alexander was also born on June 6, 2017. While George described his little girl as having a sweet personality, he joked his son is the one with all the confidence. “[Alexander] is a thug already,” he laughed to ET. “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

Though it’s not common for George and Amal to put their kiddos on full display, the duo made a rare appearance with their children in August 2021. Spotted arriving at a lavish restaurant in Lake Como, Italy, the family of four looked happier than ever while spending some quality time during their outing.

The Descendants actor has a ton of help raising the kids with Amal, whom he claimed is like “an Olympic athlete” when she’s around Ella and Alexander because she does everything “so beautifully.” George credits Amal for more than just her parenting skills. Speaking with GQ for his 2020 Icon of the Year profile in November 2020, the Ocean’s Eleven star said he “didn’t know how un-full” his life was until he married the human rights lawyer and experienced fatherhood.

“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids. I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well,'” he recalled, noting how being introduced to Amal by mutual friends in 2013 changed “everything” for the ER alum. “I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space,’” he proclaimed.

George said those feelings skyrocketed ten-fold when they welcomed Alexander and Ella. “I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own,” he gushed. “You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.”

Luckily for George, fatherhood comes just as naturally as acting!