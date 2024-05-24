Aubrey Paige Petcosky is living it up in Sin City following her split from Ryan Seacrest last month. The model partied in Las Vegas with her pals while wearing a little black dress on Thursday, May 23.

Aubrey, 26, shared some snapshots of her trip in her Instagram Stories, sporting her chic outfit with matching black heels. She captioned one of the photos, “24 hours in Las Vegas, Nevada.” In another photo, she shared a closer look at her get-up.

Recently, the fashionista celebrated the launch of her new card game, Sippin On Somethin’, which she previously promoted during an episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest on April 3.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige/Instagram

“This is exciting news, and I’m just so happy for you,” Ryan told Aubrey during the broadcast at the time. She then described the inspiration behind the project and why she was passionate about it.

Just weeks later on April 24, People confirmed that Ryan and Aubrey had split after three years of dating.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to the pair told the outlet. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

The breakup was shocking to some who enjoyed seeing the duo sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media since they got together in 2021. Ahead of their split, Ryan posted a photo with Aubrey on April 4, sharing that he was “so proud” of his then-girlfriend for all of her hard work on Sippin On Somethin’.

“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” an insider told Closer after the breakup. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige/Instagram

They were believed to have been talking about getting married and starting a family together before the breakup.

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” a source told Closer in April.

As for what Ryan looks for in a life partner, an insider told Closer that the radio host has a dating checklist.

“She must be young, pretty and ambitious to a point,” the source said earlier this month.

“Ryan’s insisting on background checks,” they continued. “He’s not proud about it, but he feels they’re necessary to protect himself.”