Ryan Seacrest is an in-demand television host and radio DJ, but his busy schedule got in the way of his three-year relationship with Aubrey Paige Petcosky, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“She wants marriage and kids,” the insider says of the Sippin’ on Somethin’ cofounder, 26. “That shouldn’t come as a shock.”

On the other hand, the American Idol host, 49, isn’t ready to settle down. “Truth is, he’s happiest when he’s working,” the source adds.

“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” the insider concludes, pointing out that he’s juggling Idol, Wheel of Fortune and On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

A rep for Ryan confirmed to People on April 24 that he and Aubrey had called it quits.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to the former couple told the publication. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

The split came as a shock to many fans, as the Wheel of Fortune host gave Aubrey a shoutout on Instagram weeks before the breakup was announced. “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you @sippinonsomethin,” he wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the card game she created on April 4.

The couple, who first began dating in 2021, was also believed to be talking about finally starting a family together.

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” a source exclusively told Closer in April.

Meanwhile, a second insider said that Ryan’s family was encouraging him to have kids with Aubrey, as were his American Idol costars.

“Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have both been telling him about the joys of fatherhood, and during a live American Idol airing, Katy Perry actually yelled at him, ‘Yes, it’s time!’” the source said.

Ryan, who has never been married and does not have any children, previously opened up about the pressure he felt when it came to settling down.

“I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” he told Lisa Rinna on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2022. “I don’t think about everything else.”

However, Ryan did note, “I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, very small family.”