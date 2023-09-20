Ryan Seacrest has a jam-packed schedule with his many TV hosting duties, successful radio show and business ventures. The American Idol host has always kept his family at the heart of everything he does, from his work in Hollywood to his philanthropic efforts.

Does Ryan Seacrest Have Kids?

Fans of the beloved broadcaster have loved how dedicated he is to inspiring today’s youth through education initiatives. He started The Ryan Seacrest Foundation in 2010, a non-profit focused on building broadcast media centers within pediatric hospitals.

“When you’re a parent and you have to use one of these hospitals, it’s unexpected,” the former Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost reflected on his charity efforts in a May 2023 interview with E! News. “You’re not quite sure what’s going to happen. It can be very difficult. And when I see a mom laugh or smile or even shed a tear because their child is having a great day, or a child’s having a moment where they’ve made new friends or they’ve become the star, that’s why this is important to me.”

Ryan does not have any kids of his own. He is a doting uncle to his adorable niece, Flora, who was born in December 2018 to his sister, Meredith Seacrest, and her husband, Jimmy Leach. The season 42 Wheel of Fortune host hopes to start a family of his own someday.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great,” Ryan shared during an August 2022 episode of Live. “I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece; Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”

He also expressed interest in babysitting American Idol costar Katy Perry’s daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

“She’s mentioned the babysitting opportunity, just not officially,” Ryan told People in January 2022. “She and Orlando have never officially said, ‘Hey, Ryan, we’re going out tonight. You’re in charge all by yourself.’ But I would be willing.”

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Is Ryan Seacrest Married?

Ryan has never been married but he is in a loving relationship with his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The pair were first linked in the summer of 2021 and have been inseparable ever since.

Though he has never popped the question to any of his partners in the past, Ryan previously revealed to cohost Kelly Ripa that he almost took that next step once before.

“I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” the producer said during a May 2017 episode of Live. “But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

As for Ryan potentially proposing to Aubrey in the future, fans are rooting for the couple to walk down the aisle.

“I hope you two get married, you make such a cute couple,” one follower commented on Aubrey’s August 2023 Instagram post following an Italian getaway with Ryan.