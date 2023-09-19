For the past several months, Ryan Seacrest has experienced a number of changes in his personal life and career. The longtime TV personality has been teasing his next chapter, which led fans to think wedding bells might be in his future with Aubrey Paige Petcosky.

When Did Ryan Seacrest Start Dating Aubrey Paige Petcosky?

Ryan’s quest to find love has been highly publicized since he began hosting American Idol in 2002. His dating history includes big Hollywood names like Teri Hatcher and Julianne Hough. From 2013 to 2020, Ryan had an on and off relationship with wellness influencer Shayna Taylor.

The radio host was first linked to Aubrey in the summer of 2021. The duo were spotted hanging out during Memorial Day weekend in New York City that year. Despite their 23-year age gap, it seems like they are happier than ever in each other’s company. In April 2022, Ryan shared the story of when his girlfriend met Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for the first time.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” he recalled during an April 2022 episode of Live. “Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, ‘Can I ask you a question? … She’s really tall. She’s taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?’ I was like, ‘What are you asking me?’ He had that dead-serious look. He’s like, ‘Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.’”

In April 2023, Aubrey supported Ryan in the audience as he marked his final episode of Live after six seasons as a cohost. She shared a touching post on Instagram dedicated to her beau after the episode aired.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you,” she captioned a carousel of photos with Ryan. “I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment.”

In June 2023, it was announced that Ryan would be taking over for Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune. He is set to make his debut on the program in early 2024, a career venture he is so excited about.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” Ryan gushed of the opportunity during a September 2023 episode of Live. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

Is Ryan Seacrest Engaged?

Ryan and Aubrey are not currently engaged; however, fans have left encouraging comments on both of their Instagram pages as they hope for a proposal in the near future.

“Put a ring on it, Ryan,” one follower urged the broadcaster under an August 2023 Instagram post, while another commented, “I hope you two get married, you make such a cute couple.”

That month, the model shared a series of pictures from her travels with Ryan during an Italian getaway. “A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights,” she captioned the sweet post.

“Sounds like there might be a proposal in the near future, we have to wait and see,” another follower wrote in a comment under the post.