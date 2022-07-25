Late Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino left a lasting mark on the film industry with hundreds of memorable roles. His wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, née Benkie, was his biggest supporter. The actress announced her husband’s death at the age of 83 on July 25, 2022, in a statement to Closer. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s spouse and his incredible legacy.

Who Was Paul Sorvino’s Wife Dee Dee Sorvino?

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee said in the statement.

Paul and Dee Dee got married in 2014 at Lincoln Center in New York City. They met one year prior while appearing on an episode of Your World With Neil Cavuto. The media personality also has a political career, having previously served as an aide to former President George W. Bush.

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

“She took the chair after me. … I went nuts as soon as I saw her,” the opera singer told the Los Angeles Times in January 2015 about meeting Dee Dee. “She’s wearing this beautiful blue dress and she had an aura around her. … I said, ‘Oh my God, that — this is going to be for me.'”

After getting married, the pair decided to write a cookbook together. They released Pinot, Pasta & Parties in 2017. The cookbook paid homage to Paul’s Goodfellas character, Paulie Cicero, and his Italian roots with an array of Italian recipes.

On social media, the Bad Impulse actress frequently shared photos with her husband. The couple celebrated their seven-and-a-half-year wedding anniversary in June 2022. One day before Paul’s death, Dee Dee posted a photo celebrating National Tequila Day at The Hollywood Museum with her beloved. Upon sharing the news of the Law & Order alum’s death the following day, Dee Dee posted a tribute to her late husband on Instagram.

“I am completely devastated,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Who Are Paul Sorvino’s 2 Ex-Wives?

Before tying the knot with Dee Dee, Paul was married two times. He and his first wife, Lorraine Davis, were married from 1966 to 1988. They welcomed three children during their marriage: Mira Sorvino, Amanda Sorvino and Michael Sorvino.

Paul got married in 1991 to his second wife, Vanessa Arico. The former couple did not welcome any children together.