He found love! Ryan Seacrest is gearing up to take over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune. His girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, has continued to support all of his career ventures since they began dating. Get to know the TV personality’s partner.

Who Is Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky?

Aubrey is a model whose hobbies include screenwriting, traveling, fashion and fitness, according to her Instagram bio. She often documents her trips all over the world with photos shared on her account.

“All I want to do is travel!!” the brunette beauty captioned a series of pictures in Madrid, Spain, in June 2023. “There’s nothing more exciting than experiencing new places, people, cultures, food and forms of life.”

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

When Did Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Petcosky Start Dating?

Ryan and Aubrey were first linked in May 2021 after spending Memorial Day weekend together. The couple was photographed arriving via helicopter at the West 30th Street Heliport in New York after a vacation in the Hamptons.

At the time, Ryan was hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan with his good friend Kelly Ripa. He announced his departure from the talk show on February 16, 2023. It was an emotional moment for the cohosts as they loved working together on TV.

Kelly is also a fan of Ryan’s leading lady. “I am so fond of her,” the All My Children alum said about Aubrey during an April 2022 episode of the show.

On rare occasions, Aubrey posts photos with Ryan and their fun adventures together. In April 2023, she shared a sweet tribute to her beau as he marked his last episode of Live With Kelly.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you,” she captioned a carousel of adorable photos. “I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.”

Aubrey continued, “I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life,” adding, “May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment.”

The American Idol host excitedly signed on for the Wheel of Fortune gig and is ready to start the next chapter of his career with his partner rooting for him.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Clic for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me, and I am grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” Ryan wrote on Instagram on June 27, 2023. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”