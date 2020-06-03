As one of Hollywood’s hottest TV hosts, it’s no surprise Ryan Seacrest has dated a handful of lucky ladies throughout his iconic career. While he’s been in some serious relationships with women including Julianne Hough, Shana Wall and more, he’s currently dating his off-again, on-again girlfriend, Shayna Taylor.

Ryan and Shayna first began dating in 2013. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star and the stunning food blogger — who is 17 years younger than her beau — were together for nearly a year before splitting in late 2014. In December of that year, TMZ reported the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host was spotted out and about with a mystery woman.

However, Ryan and Shayna reunited in late 2016 and were together for over three years until they called it quits for a second time in February 2019. According to the National Enquirer, a source close to the longtime lovebirds insisted “it was over” despite moving to New York City together in March 2017.

Like all couples in love, it wasn’t long before the American Idol host and the fashion model gave their relationship another shot. Months later in September, Ryan and Shayna were all smiles as they walked the red carpet during their appearance at the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Gala.

Since they got back together, it seems Ryan and Shayna are happier than ever. The Emmy Award even gave a rare glimpse inside their relationship while chatting with People this past May. Because Ryan and Shayna are in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, he dished how they’re staying busy.

“[Shayna] and I are spending a lot of time in the kitchen,” he gushed. “I feel like people all over the world are doing that. I’m doing things that I have not in a long time. Like the dishes. Loading the dishwasher. I have to tell you, I find it quite peaceful and relaxing. I never thought I’d want to go back to doing that again as not a chore.”

While it seems Shayna might be the one for Ryan, he once previously revealed why he has yet to tie the knot. Although he dished he “did get close” to getting down on one knee one time, he said he “didn’t do it” because it just didn’t feel 100 percent right.

“But I love the idea [of getting married],” he explained to cohost Kelly Ripa during an episode of the ABC talk show. “I know you’re going to ask me of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing … I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in, and not screw it up.”

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to see if Ryan and Shayna ever make it down the aisle. In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see the TV host’s complete dating history!