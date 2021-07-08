It’s been a little while since Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, made headlines, so fans have been wondering if the two are still dating. Though the lovebirds haven’t been shouting their relationship from the rooftops, “Reba and Rex are still very much together,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“They’re very similar … perfect for each other really,” a source tells Closer in early July, noting the country songstress, 66, and the CSI: Miami alum, 64, prefer to keep their romance low-key. “They enjoy being laid back, staying at home, drinking a few beers, watching football … or they can travel together, go to museums, catch a show or listen to music.”

Courtesy of Reba McEntire/Instagram

When it comes to their bond, Reba and Rex have a very natural connection. “Their friendship and romance is very easy going,” the insider explains. “It never felt forced, which is why Reba fell for Rex.”

Whether they’re hanging out at Reba’s Beverly Hills or Nashville estates or traveling the country for her legendary career, the “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” artist and Rex always “have a blast together,” the source adds. “They’re always laughing, which is probably the secret to their happiness.”

Aside from keeping each other entertained with their silly antics, Reba and Rex “have a playful rivalry,” the insider continues. “Reba is very much an Oklahoma girl and he’s a true Texan … [but they] completely get each other.”

Reba first revealed her romance with the Hollywood hunk in October 2020, telling fans she was dating a “sweetheart of a guy” during an episode of her “Living & Learning” podcast. “Yeah, I am [dating] Rex Linn … and we’ve been talking during the pandemic,” she gushed at the time.

Courtesy of Reba McEntire/Instagram

The Grammy-winning singer said the two became romantically involved after they “had dinner” together in New York City in January. When the coronavirus pandemic began weeks later, they started “talking, texting” and used “FaceTime” to keep in touch.

“He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too,” continued Reba, who was previously wed to ex-husbands Narvel Blackstock and Charlie Battles. “[Rex is] very special.”

Since sharing the news of their love story, Rex and Reba have showcased their romance on social media a handful of times. The Tremors actress and the Breakdown actor even made their public debut as a couple at the CMAs in November 2020.