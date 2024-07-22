Hoda Kotb and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman are no longer together, but she hasn’t forgotten some of the milestones from their relationship. During an episode of Today on Friday, July 19, the broadcaster opened up about the love that once blossomed between her and the financier.

The admission began after Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager asked Hoda, 59, “Have you ever said ‘I love you’ first?” Hoda replied, “No. Neither of the times. Neither of the — whatever — three times.”

She then revealed some details about her relationship with Joel, 66, whom she was with for nearly eight years before announcing their breakup in January 2022 on Today.

“Joel said ‘I love you’ first,” she admitted. “I think I know what I feel, but I think you’re braver if you say it first. I think it shows that you can take a risk and you’re standing out there.”

Prior to her relationship with Joel, which lasted from 2013 to 2022, Hoda was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008. She and Joel adopted daughters Haley and Hope during their relationship.

“After he said it, [he said], ‘Don’t let me blow out here in the wind by myself, now.’ … And I said to him, I remember it, I said, ‘No. I just want to feel this for a second before I say something, before I respond,’” she recalled. “Because sometimes you’re so quick to respond, you don’t ever get to receive the thing.”

Jenna, 42, was touched by the anecdote, adding, “Aw, it’s like a Hallmark movie.”

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Hoda and Joel continue to coparent their little ones despite their split. In June, the mom of two shared a tribute to Joel on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day.

“Happy father’s day to the best dad!” she wrote alongside a photo of Joel with Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

Prior to that, she made a rare comment about Joel during an episode of Today on March 21.

“I’ve only been with people who are super polite,” Hoda revealed. “Like, when I get up from the table, for instance, Joel got up every time, every time, even if it’s [a] normal dinner.”

Jenna chimed in to say that Hoda saw her dad treat her mom with politeness and kindness, so she “expects” the same treatment.

“Yes, it’s what you deserve, what you feel like, ‘Oh yeah, I deserve that.’ But I do think it also shows like, when your kids are watching, ‘Oh, that’s how two people treat one another.’ Not like, ‘Get me this,’” Hoda continued.

Later on in the segment, Hoda told the story of the time she once wore Joel’s sneakers accidentally.

“The only thing I ever did was, Joel and I had the exact same pairs of sneakers, except for different sizes I assumed,” she reflected. “And when I put on his sneaker and it fit, and he was like, ‘Where are my sneakers?’ I go, ‘I don’t know,’ [and] he goes, ‘They were right here!’”

“It was sad! I go, ‘Those are your sneakers?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that is sad!’” she joked.