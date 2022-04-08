For Flip or Flop host Christina Haack, falling in love with her husband, Josh Hall, was easy. The pair have had a whirlwind romance and a secret wedding, proving that their connection truly is something special!

Christina went Instagram official with the realtor in July 2021. Along with a photo of the couple cuddling up to each other, the television personality wrote a lengthy caption about how much her life has changed for the better since meeting her partner.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she explained. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The Christina on the Coast host was married twice before, first to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The exes share two children together, daughter Taylor and son Brayden. She was then married to Ant Anstead from 2018 up until announcing their split in 2020. She shares son Hudson with the English television presenter.

When Josh came into Christina’s life, she began posting photos of the former police officer spending time with her children. In September 2021, they shared that they took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged.

“I’m happier than I thought was possible,” the blonde beauty told People in November 2021. “I’ve changed in a way where I feel like I’m the best version of myself and the most authentic. Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life.”

In April 2022, Christina changed her surname in her Instagram bio to Hall, along with changing the surname on her real estate license. Josh added a bride emoji to his Instagram bio next to Christina’s name. The couple wed in a secret ceremony and kept the details of their wedding private from fans at the time. News of their nuptials came just as Christina landed an HGTV spinoff show called Christina in the Country.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Christina and Josh from then and now.