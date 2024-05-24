The View cohost Sara Haines admitted that she once had a romantic relationship with a coworker.

“I did dip in the company ink when I was single,” she said during an episode of the talk show on Thursday, May 23. “There are right ways to do this, and wrong ways. Don’t do it in a department where there’s power dynamics. I dated someone in a complete different wing of the building, I did not deal with him daily.”

Sara, 46, added, “He was a lawyer, so of course when he told me, I had to disclose this to HR, I was like, what? We’re a thing, right?”

Sunny Hostin was curious about what the workplace dynamic was like for Sara after her breakup.

“What happens, Sara, when you break up and you’ve seen each other naked and now you’ve got to walk by each other?” Sunny, 55, asked.

“Well, awkward in the office is not unique to romantic relationships,” Sara replied. “There are a lot of dynamics in offices that are weird, it’s called being a grown ass adult. It was fine, we dated for years, it was great.”

ABC/Lou Rocco

“I don’t know how some people avoid it when you come to a place to work around the clock, to try to make a career,” Sara continued. “You’re with people all the time!”

Eventually, the Today alum found her prince charming, husband Max Shifrin, on the dating app OkCupid. They got married in 2014 and welcomed kids Alec, Sandra and Caleb. Max, who is five years Sara’s junior, “does not mind” if she talks about her exes on The View.

“When it comes to Max and I’s exes, we’re not really wrapped up in that stuff,” she shared during an Instagram Live Q&A on May 2.

“I don’t know if it’s just a comfort in our own skin, or our own relationship, or what it is, but I often tell stories because some of my exes were big chapters of my life,” the Chase host explained. “I’m where I’m supposed to be with the person I’m supposed to be with, and I love him dearly, but he knows that many of those experiences have shaped who I am today.”

Recently, the couple took a romantic vacation without their kids to Turks and Caicos while The View was on its spring break hiatus.

“You really remember why you’re together when you’re alone,” she said on The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on April 29. “The talking, the joking, Max said at the end of our trip he goes, ‘We didn’t fight once.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, those dang kids. It’s the kids.’”