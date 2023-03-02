The ocean is calling her name! The View host Sara Haines and her husband, Max Shifrin, love heading to the beach whenever they get the chance. The talk show personality has shared several bikini photos and fabulous swimsuit moments from their trips in recent years.

Sara and Max got married in 2014 after meeting on a dating app. They welcomed three children together: Alec, Sandra and Caleb. Their little ones have also become big fans of the beach and have accompanied their parents on a number of vacations to beautiful destinations.

In April 2022, Max shared several snaps while hanging out by the pool with his family as they enjoyed spring break. They went swimming and looked like they had so much fun splashing around. “I return home with renewed perspective, grateful for my family and exponentially more exhausted than when I left,” he captioned a family photo.

A few months later, Sara headed out for another vacation, this time to Baha Mar on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas. The broadcaster showed off the view from her hotel room while wearing an orange dress and stylish sunglasses. She and her cohosts were thrilled to have the tropical backdrop as the setting of several episodes of The View in July 2022.

During the work trip, Sara shared a video on Instagram while getting ready for one of the broadcasts in the Bahamas. The Iowa native opted for a neutral makeup look and wore her hair in braids as she picked out a halter-neck sundress to wear on stage.

Later in the week, Sara and her cohost Sunny Hostin hit the water park where they enjoyed going down water slides, cliff jumping, surfing and tubing. The Today alum wore a pink patterned swim top with black bottoms during the segment. Fans couldn’t help but point out how incredible Sara looked as she spent time in paradise.

“I always worry about steps in a day. Like, I was joking, we were at a shoot earlier and I’m sitting like this stepping. And they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘Getting steps,’” she told Us Weekly in September 2019 of her workout routine.

In April 2021, the beach bombshell shared a photo lifting Caleb with the caption, “For those of you asking about my arm workouts.” But in all seriousness, the TV host has always tried to maintain a healthy diet, especially during her three pregnancies.

“Well, I always tried to watch in pregnancy because I know that’s an old tale: ‘You’re eating for two.’ The baby’s this big, he’s not eating much,” she said. “But I always watched during pregnancy that I didn’t put on too much.”

