Candace Cameron Bure Dons Red Bikini in New Photos From Vacation

Candace Cameron Bure recalled memories made during her grand European vacation this summer, sharing a bikini photo on Instagram from the trip.

The Fuller House alum shared a new batch of pictures from her getaway to Italy with her family, including a snap while wearing a maroon bikini top.

In the picture, Candace, 48, was joined by her husband, Valeri Bure, as they took a ride on a boat. Candace wore a striped linen shirt and shorts on top of her bikini, as well as a black baseball cap and sunglasses. Valeri, 50, showed off his abs in a pair of swim trunks, an opened button-down shirt and a baseball cap to match his wife. “Take me back,” she captioned the post.

The duo, who have been married since 1996, are never afraid to put their love on display in their photos posted on social media. Many complimented Candace on her many colorful outfits she wore during the vacation.

Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

“How do you not age you look exactly the same what is your secret oh my gosh I have to know what to do because I’m in my 30s and I wanna know how to look like you like just as flawless as you!! I always believe in the power of prayer and yeah,” one person wrote in a comment under the post.

Included in the photo set were also some pictures of Candace with her kids, Natasha, Lev and Maksim. Lev’s wife, Elliot Dunham, also joined the family on the trip. The newlyweds embraced as they sat together on a boat and took in the beautiful sights in one photo.

Candace announced that her son had gotten married in January.

“Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram at the time. “We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full.”

In February, she gushed about their wedding day and the moving ceremony.

“Oh goodness, the whole thing was amazing,” she told People the following month about the wedding. “I’m mother of the groom, so it was like a highlight of my entire life. It was fantastic, but I would just say the actual ceremony was so beautiful.”

“They’re so in love,” she told the outlet of the newlyweds, adding that their relationship, “makes my mama heart swell.”

Candace previously shared photos from the family’s big Italy trip on June 27. In one picture, Valeri gave her a kiss on the cheek as they sat on an outdoor patio. In another snap, Candace wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a straw hat and sunglasses. She sat on the edge of a boat, with a crystal-clear view of the ocean and the sky in the background.

“Dear Italy, we love you,” she captioned the series of photos.

“You’re literally aging backwards!!!!!” one fan commented, while another penned, “Love every outfit.”

In another comment, someone asked, “My curious question is…have you ever got through a whole vacation without being noticed/recognized by someone??” Candace simply responded, “Nope.”