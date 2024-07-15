Craig Melvin’s Connecticut home is his own personal slice of heaven — and the latest photos of its interior certainly prove that!

The Today host’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, shared new pictures of their house on her Instagram page on July 11, showing off the spacious living room and unique decor. In the photos, the couple’s two children, Delano and Sybil, were featured, as they playfully wore pairs of goggles to celebrate summer.

In the background, fans got a glimpse of the horse portrait on the wall, which many might recognize from other photos Craig and Lindsay have snapped inside of the home. A huge gray couch could also be seen in the distance, as well as a geometric light fixture, a small storage unit and a rug.

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

Craig, 45, and Lindsay, 46, first moved into the home in 2015, when their son was still small, and Sybil, 7, was not yet born. They have raised their little ones in the gorgeous abode, sharing so many amazing moments on social media in the process. From their kitchen to the dining area, they sure know how to maximize a space with their wonderful decorative taste.

On June 14, the proud parents shared a photo of Delano, 10, and Sybil standing outside of the gorgeous house as they geared up for their last day of school before summer break.

“Start to finish. What a year! Lost a boot. Gained a pup… and a lot of amazing memories along the way,” the Fox Sports anchor captioned the post, referencing the family’s new puppy, Myles, whom they adopted over the holidays. “So proud of these two for how they’ve grown and how they’ve helped us grow as parents as well. #lastdayofschool #love #memories #family.”

The exterior of the house is decked out in different shades and textures of stone, tiles and paneling. In the set of pictures from the big day, fans also got to see a glimpse of the family’s sprawling yard. Lindsay has previously shown off her garden in other posts, growing a number of fruits, vegetables and flowers around the property. Craig has even joined her out there on numerous occasions with the kids to help tend to the garden.

But still, the living room has remained one of their favorite rooms in the estate over the years, as it’s where they gather with their family for special events and for quality time. In fact, the floor plan was one of the main reasons why Craig wanted to purchase the home in the first place.

“We liked the open space. We liked the light. As soon as we walked into this house … this was it,” he told People in October 2018, three years after moving in.

Each room of the house is special and largely follows a neutral color scheme, which you’ll definitely notice when looking at the duo’s social media accounts. “Everything feels like her: bright, beachy, colorful,” the NBC personality said of his wife’s taste in decorating with the help of designer Michelle Hogue.