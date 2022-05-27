Rumer Willis Has an Incredible Sense of Style Like Mom Demi Moore! See the Actress’ Beautiful Bikini Photos

Like mother, like daughter! Rumer Willis is absolutely stunning, just like her mom, Demi Moore. The Dancing With the Stars winner was thrust into the spotlight at an early age and has blossomed into a multitalented actress, activist and model. She has shared numerous bikini and swimsuit photos with her fans over the years and opened up about her beauty and wellness routine.

Rumer’s style has evolved so much from when she snagged her first acting role in 1995’s Now and Then. The House Bunny star debuted a new look on her Instagram in July 2021, sporting red curly hair, a dramatic change from her usual long black locks.

In a separate Instagram post, Rumer revealed that several iconic celebrity looks were the inspiration behind her big makeover including Susan Sarandon in Witches of Eastwick, Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman and Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic.

The Masked Singer alum also takes plenty of style tips and advice from her mom. Demi shares Rumer and younger daughters Scout and Tallulah with her second ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

“My mom was definitely a big reason why I started wearing less makeup and just always taking really good care of my skin,” the Empire actress told New Beauty in August 2021.

She continued on to say that she has a “greater appreciation” for her skin and body and a “less is more” approach to most beauty products. In addition to her acting career, Rumer started her own company called Rumer Has It, where she shares a curated collection of some of her favorite skincare and household products that are available for purchase.

Rumer has long shared a message of body positivity with her followers, urging them to love the skin they are in. The Kentucky native is all about being as honest with her fans as possible, sharing the most vulnerable sides of herself on social media.

“Even though I have days where I still don’t feel good or I feel insecure, I think if you’re not transparent about it, it creates such a disconnection,” the singer told Yahoo! Life in October 2021. “I don’t want young women to feel like that. Especially now where people who are younger have social media and it’s just all not real.”

The television personality also shares sweet memories that she makes with her family in photos posted on her Instagram account. In July 2021, she joined her sisters and her mom to star in an Andie swimwear campaign. The gorgeous family posed in matching one-piece swimsuits, and each shared the pictures on their social media pages.

“SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love … It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most,” the Ghost actress wrote on Instagram alongside the photo with her daughters.

Keep scrolling to see Rumer’s stunning bikini photos.