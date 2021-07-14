Fans have been able to watch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s son, Samuel, grow up through the paparazzi following the former couple’s every move, which often involves their children. The precious toddler is now a pre-teen who loves sports.

Samuel was born on February 27, 2012, and became the couple’s first son, after welcoming daughters Violet in 2005 and Seraphina in 2009. In his early years, Samuel was a mama’s boy. He was often seen in her arms as she ran errands, picked her daughters up at school and going on sweet mother-and-son lunch and ice cream runs.

Samuel lovingly promised his mom that he’d be her forever date, as she and Ben split in 2015, but continued to coparent lovingly. In a December 2019 Instagram video in which Jennifer described their trip to see Disney on Ice, she wrote in the caption, “I asked my 7-year-old son if he would always be my date to @disneyonice.” His response was “Always, Mom. Even when I’m a grown-up.” How precious!

It was almost a given that Boston Red Sox mega-fan Ben would dream that his son would want to play baseball one day. He got his wish in 2019, when the Argo star served as coach of Samuel’s Little League team.

“It’s one of those things, you love it so much, it’s like the dad dream,” Ben told Ellen DeGeneres in March of that year. “Coaching your son or your daughter on their Little League team, it’s very exciting and people have been very cool.”

Ben continued, “It’s going great. He’s awesome,” of his only son. He added of having to wear a cap with symbol of the Red Sox’s rival, “It’s a lot of fun. The kids are great kids. I do have to wear a Dodgers hat, because that is the team, but you know.”

The actor-director revealed in 2020 that his son is aware of his parents’ professions as movie stars, which did not impress the young man. But at the same time, he revealed that his son is a massive Star Wars fan.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ben revealed, “My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake, and his mom does movies, and that’s all pretend. But he also knows that Star Wars is real. He knows there’s guys out there fighting the emperor and that job needs to get done, and I can do my fake bulls—t, and some people can do an important job.”

Ben then blew his son’s mind when he told him that he worked with “Kylo Ren,” played in the trilogy by actor Adam Driver, as the men costarred in the film The Last Duel. “I told him, ‘I’m actually in this movie with Kylo Ren,’ and his mind opened in two,” Ben said. “He was like, ‘But Dad! But how? How do you know Kylo? Are you going to space? Will he have his lightsaber?'”

The Gone Girl star revealed that Adam sweetly sent Samuel a video message and signed Star Wars toys for the boy’s 8th birthday, which scored major points for the adoring dad. “Adam made me a hero to my kid, and I will never, ever, ever forget it,” Ben added.

Scroll down to see the cutest photos of Samuel Affleck through the years