Cooking runs in the family! Giada De Laurentiis is dominating television with multiple Food Network shows and owns several successful restaurants across the U.S. The Italian-born chef is a proud mom on top of all of her incredible personal achievements. Giada welcomed her daughter, Jade De Laurentiis Thompson, with her ex-husband, Todd Thompson, on March 29, 2008.

Giada and Todd, a clothing designer, met while she was a student at the University of California before she began pursuing a career as a chef. The pair were married on May 25, 2003. Once Giada gave birth to Jade, their family gatherings and special occasions were featured on Everyday Italian and Giada’s other spinoffs. Viewers got to see Jade as a toddler enjoy cookies in the kitchen and help her mom make pizzas in the later seasons of the show.

The couple separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Giada has since been dating television producer Shane Farley as she and Todd continue to coparent Jade. The duo reunited for Jade’s 10th birthday in 2018 and celebrated her graduation in 2019. Jade is growing up so fast, and Giada cherishes each moment she gets to share with her at home.

“Cooking with Jade is about spending time together, but it’s also about teaching her to connect with food. And it’s a reminder for me: The kitchen is where I found my strength and independence,” Giada wrote on her blog in June 2017. “There’s also just something so satisfying about making food for yourself. Even if a dish doesn’t turn out perfectly, Jade is definitely more likely to think it’s delicious because she was part of the process. I could make the most perfect grilled cheese sandwich, but the one Jade makes herself will always be better.”

Jade, who has been cooking since she was 3 years old, even has her own chef’s knife. She loves baking brownies, one of her favorite sweet treats, with her mom. The youngster still enjoys joining her mom in the kitchen, the perfect mother-daughter bonding time.

“I bought Jade a little purple ceramic knife and she just loves it. She’s like ‘What can I chop? What can I cut?’ It makes her excited about what she’s going to make, and then she’s more apt to actually try new things and eat her dinner,” the Giada Entertains star told People in July 2018.

In addition to joining Giada on television, Jade has accompanied her mother to the 2016 premiere of The Jungle Book, the 2017 New York City Wine & Food Festival and the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards. The pair have also become one of TikTok’s most popular duos. Giada and Jade often show off their dancing skills, try new food hacks and document their fun girl’s nights together on the platform.