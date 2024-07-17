Anna Faris’ son, Jack, is growing up so fast! The Scary Movie actress revealed that her only child is currently going through puberty in a rare comment.

Anna shares Jack, 11, with ex-husband Chris Pratt. The Mom alum appeared on Today on Monday, July 15, to dish on her life at home with her son and how much he is changing.

“I think I’m really loving this age,” she said during the broadcast. “Although, he told me that he has an armpit hair. So, it’s happening.”

“You miss it sometimes when you look at old photos,” Anna said while reminiscing about when her son was little.

Justin Sylvester, who served as a guest cohost on Today next to Hoda Kotb, said, “Get ready, honey. It is happening. Get all those hugs and kisses now.”

Anna admitted that her son has one habit that drives her a little bonkers.

“[It’s when they’re like], ‘Mom, where’s my backpack?’ when it’s, like, right there,” she quipped. “It’s like, ‘You can’t look?’ And how do I teach him how to just look?”

In the spirit of the upcoming Paris Olympics, Anna was gifted a bag of merch to support Team USA. She pulled a pair of socks out the bag and made another rare comment about her son.

“These would not fit Jack,” the doting mom said. “He has, like, duck paddle[s] for feet. But they’ll fit me.”

Carlos Tischler/Getty Images

Anna married Michael Barrett in 2021 and is a stepmom to his two kids from a previous relationship. She described stepping into the role of stepparent after they wed.

“When I first entered into their lives, I had no idea how to relate to them,” the Just Friends actress said. “I remember trying to be really cool, like blasting music when I would go pick up my stepdaughter. Of course she’s mortified.”

“That’s kind of one example of sort of my stumbling through that position,” she added.

Two years ago, Anna reflected on her coparenting dynamic with Chris and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Chris and Katherine welcomed daughters Lyla and Eloise and are currently expecting baby No. 3.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Anna told People in November 2022. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

“It feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness,” Anna added.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in June 2018, Chris opened up about his parenting style when it came to Jack.

“I’m probably the strict parent, but also pretty loving and affectionate as well,” he said.

“I think you’ve got to get respect, do what you say you’re going to do, and make your kids toe the line and all that stuff,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor explained. “But at the same time, you give them lots of hugs and kisses.”