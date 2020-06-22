George and Amal Clooney Are Great Role Models for Their Kids! See Their Cutest Quotes on Parenting

Lovebirds George Clooney and Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) are excellent role models for their twins, Ella and Alexander. As they watch them grow up, the couple has learned a lot about what it means to be a parent and they try to pass on their teachings to their kids every day.

During a May 9 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, George revealed he’s been trying to teach his son how to say the word, “zebra.”

“The other day I caught my son — because my wife is very, very English, very British — my son said ‘zebra,'” the actor told Ellen DeGeneres while pronouncing “ze” with a short e sound. “I’m gonna fix that though. That’s not gonna happen.”

George jokingly said his children can be a bit “scary” because they have Amal’s “brains” and can already do things like “count from one to 20 in English and Italian.”

“I’m still trying to do the English part,” he laughed, before Ellem chimed in, “That’s scary when they’re smart. It’s easier when they’re dumb.”

But even though Ella and Alexander impress their father with their Italian skills, the Up in the Air actor revealed they have a mischievous side and pull pranks at home. “They’re good kids. They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot,” the dad of two said on Today in May 2019. “They do pranks already. Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny.”

George is still getting used to the not so great parts about parenting, like cleaning up after his children. “I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” he hilariously said. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf.” However, the Gravity star wouldn’t change his experience for the world.

“I’m not mad at anything,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I got a brilliant, beautiful wife, I got two knuckleheads for kids, life’s great.”

Scroll below to see George and Amal’s cutest parenting quotes!