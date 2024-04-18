Blake Shelton cannot believe that his eldest stepson, Kingston, is about to turn 18. The “God’s Country” singer absolutely loves his life with wife Gwen Stefani and her three growing boys.

“Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened,” Blake, 47, gushed in a Wednesday, April 17, interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s … it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either.”

In addition to Kingston, Blake is also a stepdad to Gwen’s kids Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun,” the country superstar added.

Blake shared that fatherhood has been incredibly rewarding for him after marrying Gwen in July 2021. Prior to that, he was married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, from 2003 to 2006, and to his second wife, Miranda Lambert, from 2011 to 2015.

​​”I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], ‘I have to take a step back,'” he said of becoming a stepdad. “When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid … I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Blake previously opened up about having more “responsibility” when it comes to being a good role model for the kids.

“That’s a scary moment for me, because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy … but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” he said during a July 2020 interview on Today.

Still, being a bonus dad to the children is a role he wouldn’t trade for anything.

“We’ve been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years I guess,” the former coach of The Voice said of his life with Gwen.