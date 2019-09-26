Finding the love of your life is not an easy task, but somehow Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have managed to do just that! They knew they were the one for each other when they realized just how much they have in common.

“Life is full of surprises,” the “Hollaback” singer recently gushed on Today. “I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we’re just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.”

Gwen, 49, and Blake, 43, have been getting along so well that he has already become a person who Gwen’s kids — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 — can depend on. “He is a good dad, actually,” Gwen said about the country crooner who has no kids of his own. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Blake has even met Gwen’s parents. If you ask us, it seems like they’re a married couple already! “When they’re in L.A., they go to church on the weekends with the kids or to Orange County to see Gwen’s parents,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

However, when they’re in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma, the pair like to do a lot of different activities together. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” the source said. “They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

But will they get married soon? Well, your guess is about as good as ours. “She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. That’s what Gwen is,” Blake previously revealed on Today. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody.”

Scroll below to see Blake and Gwen’s relationship timeline from beginning to end!