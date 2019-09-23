Her sweet escape! Gwen Stefani can’t seem to stop gushing over her longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and it looks like her latest display of affection has to do with the country singer’s relationship with her three kids! While stopping by Today, the “Hollaback Girl” singer opened up about how lucky she feels to have Blake, 43, as stepdad to her children.

“He is a good dad, actually,” the 49-year-old beauty — who shares 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — shared with hosts during her appearance on the September 23 episode. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Gwen even jokingly admitted that she’s super infatuated with the “God Gave Me You” singer after guest host Andy Cohen teased that Hoda Kotb was in love with Blake, having having interviewed him a handful of times over the years.

“It’s OK, because I relate,” she quipped. “He’s a magical person. … I actually am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then [and] I didn’t know him.” Aww!

The Trolls star — who began dating Blake around 2015 — also opened up about their unexpected romance. “Life is full of surprises,” she gushed. “I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we’re just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.”

It comes as no surprise that Blake won over Gwen’s kids considering a source previously told Us Weekly that The Voice judge loves spending time with them. The insider also dished that Blake even enjoys bringing Kingston, Apollo and Zuma to his ranch in Oklahoma.

“When they’re in L.A., they go to church on the weekends with the kids or to Orange County to see Gwen’s parents,” one source told the mag, adding that the family loves to be outside when they’re in the South. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Although Gwen and Blake previously said they feel “no pressure” to get married, we can’t wait for these two to tie the knot!