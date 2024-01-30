Quite a celebration! Kelly Ripa was the latest star who was chosen to take the stage at Madonna’s Celebration tour on Monday, January 29, and her reaction was priceless!

“I’ve had a 40-year relationship with Madonna — in my mind, to be clear,” Kelly, 53, said on Live With Kelly and Mark one day after the concert.

The talk show host attended the show with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and friends Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and Demi Moore. Kelly got pulled up onto the stage by Madonna, 65, to serve as a guest judge during a voguing competition to her iconic hit “Vogue.”

“I kept turning around [to look at them] because I was like, can you believe this is happening to me? Anderson and Andy are like, dying. They’re literally dying, they’re screaming, they’re laughing, they can’t believe it, I can’t believe it and I look at Mark, who was there with his cell phone camera,” Kelly continued.

The crowd went wild when the All My Children actress walked across the stage in a black jumpsuit with a pink feathered fanny pack. Madonna looked glamorous in a black corset dress with fishnet stockings, and her blonde hair swooped in her signature curls.

“At that point, I, Kelly Ripa, died, so the ghost of Kelly is now walking over,” Kelly said of the unforgettable experience. “I’m hearing words but they’re not really making sense. ‘She’s going to give you a football, you’re going to have cards in your hands, things are going to happen,’ and I’m just sort of going, ‘Why are you talking to me? I died, shouldn’t the paramedics come?'”

@cicconerafferty/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX / MEGA

Joining Madonna on stage was a full-circle experience for Kelly, who snuck out of her house when she was a teenager to attend the “Like a Prayer” singer’s concert in Philadelphia. She ended up lying to her parents that night, telling them that she was babysitting. Decades later, she got to see the songstress perform live yet again, and she was not disappointed.

“I spent all of my money on these scalped tickets, and we sat in one of the very last rows,” the Live Wire author, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with her husband, recalled. “If you had told me — I’m going to get emotional — if you had told me, Kelly, 40 years from now, you are going to be on stage with Madonna …” she trailed off.