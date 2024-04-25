Aubrey Paige Breaks Silence After Ryan Seacrest Breakup

Aubrey Paige Petcosky sent fans a message after the news of her split from Ryan Seacrest made headlines.

“S/O to my haters, this one’s for you, happy #winewednesday,” Aubrey, 26, wrote ​in the caption of an Instagram Reel she posted on Thursday, April 25.

However, the audio she used for the Reel may have been even more telling. The clip showed Aubrey enjoying a glass of white wine in a pool while wearing a bikini, and the audio featured Nicki Minaj saying, “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me, number one, and I don’t give a f–k.”

On Wednesday, April 24, a rep for Ryan, 49, confirmed the news that he and Aubrey had ended their relationship after spending three years together.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to the former couple told People. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

The announcement came as a shock, as Ryan had recently posted photos of him and Aubrey together and promoted Aubrey’s new card game, Sippin’ on Somethin’, on April 4.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

“Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you @sippinonsomethin,” the American Idol host wrote in his caption.

Aubrey and Ryan first sparked rumors they were dating when they were spotted at a heliport after a trip to the Hamptons in May 2021. In April 2022, Ryan’s friend Kelly Ripa told fans in the audience ​of Live With Kelly and Ryan that she was “so fond” of Aubrey and added that she would “go into seclusion” if the couple were to ever break up.

That June, the screenwriter and Ryan made their official debut as a couple on the red carpet for Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime. Aubrey shared cute ​Instagram shots of her and Ryan enjoying life together throughout their relationship, and she even penned a sweet tribute to Ryan on his last day as cohost of Live With Kelly and Ryan in April 2023.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man,” she wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe.”