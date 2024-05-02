Kristin Davis showed off her fresh, nearly makeup-free face in a stunning selfie after revealing she got her fillers dissolved.

The And Just Like That star wore just a light coat of lipstick and mascara in the Instagram photo she shared on Wednesday, May 1. Kristin, 59, was actually showcasing her thick, full curly hair, thanking stylist Rebekah Forecast and writing, “NYC water = Kenya hair vibes part 2?” referring to how she got the voluminous hair naturally due to humidity during an April 2 visit to the African nation.

Followers called Kristin’s look “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” while one fan gushed that she looked “Fresh as a daisy.” Another thought the Sex and the City alum should try out the full-bodied hair look with her SATC and AJLT character Charlotte, writing, “It’s time for Charlotte to change her hair style. That could be one!”

Courtesy of Kristin Davis/Instagram

Kristin had her face and lip fillers dissolved in 2021, revealing that criticism over how she looked drove her to tears.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she told The Telegraph in June 2023. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Kristin recalled how difficult it was watching old SATC episodes, as the show premiered in 1998 and ran through 2004, and served as a constant reminder of how she looked in her younger days.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” the Boulder, Colorado, native explained. “It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

The Cash Out star said she didn’t even realize how much the filler had changed her appearance until friends got honest with her.

“People personally blame us when it goes wrong,” she said of the cosmetic work, adding, “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time, but luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually.”

Fans will see Kristin’s fresh and natural face as Charlotte in season 3 of AJLT, as the show held its first table read on Wednesday, May 1. Costar Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo showing the first script of the season in front of her, along with the caption, “Here. We. Go. X, SJ.”

Rosie O’Donnell broke the news to fans that she was joining the new season of AJLT, showing the same script, titled “Outlook Good” sitting in front of her, with the placard for her character named “Mary.” The former talk show host wrote in the caption, “Here comes mary #andjustlikethat.”