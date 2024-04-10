John Travolta has so many people in his corner who are hoping that he finds love again — including kids Ella and Ben! The Golden Globe winner “had a blast” filming his new movie, Cash Out, with costar Kristin Davis, “but all anyone can talk about is their chemistry,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“He’s totally smitten with her, thinks she’s adorable,” the source adds of their bond. “They’re both single, and they really like each other, so of course everyone wants them to date.”

John, 70, was married to Kelly Preston from 1991 until her death from breast cancer in 2020. In addition to Ella, 24, and Ben, 13, the pair also welcomed late son Jett during their marriage.

After Kelly’s death at age 57, John vowed to take “some time to be there” for his children. The Saturday Night Fever star did not make any acting appearances in 2021. He returned to the screen in 2022’s Paradise City, followed by several roles in 2023, including Mob Land and The Shepherd.

In the years following Kelly’s death, John publicly opened up about his experience managing his grief and looking ahead to the future. Now, it seems like his heart is open to love.

“The most surprising people on the John and Kristin romance bandwagon are John’s kids, Ella and Ben,” the source says. “While no one could replace their mom, they think Kristin is great and that their dad should get back out there and start having fun.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cash Out began filming in Georgia in the summer of 2022. John and Kristin, 59, became “flirty friends” while working on the action film, a source told Closer earlier this month, adding that the Grease actor “has been ready to date for a while, but always seems to chicken out when it comes down to it.”

While things haven’t escalated further between the costars just yet, both John and Kristin aren’t ruling out the potential for a possible romance in the future.

“Kristin would definitely be receptive, but she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up,” the insider added of their chemistry.

Kristin, who is a mom to adopted kids Gemma and Wilson, has never been married. “She’d definitely be open to dating John,” the first source says.