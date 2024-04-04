John Travolta has proven time and time again that he is the best dad! The Grease actor posted the sweetest tribute in honor of his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta’s 24th birthday.

“Happy birthday Ella. I love you. Your dad!” John, 70, captioned a video montage of his daughter on Instagram on Thursday, April 4.

In the video, Ella showed off her chic new haircut as she baked a chocolate-frosted cake. “That looks beautiful,” John could be heard behind the camera telling his daughter while she decorated the cake. The father-daughter duo then got in the car and went for a drive before she sat and opened presents.

At the very end of the clip, the “Dizzy” singer was seen blowing out the candles on her homemade birthday cake. “I love you,” Ella replied in a comment underneath the sweet video.

John shares Ella, son Ben and late son Jett with late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

“You were always my idol as an Actor, but I’m more impressed with the way you have raised the most beautiful, kind, classy, sweet, talented young beauty!” one fan commented under the birthday tribute video. “You have so much to be proud of and I’m sure Kelly is beaming watching over all of you! 🩷✨🙏Happy and blessed Birthday, @ella.bleu.”

Courtesy of John Travolta/Instagram

“Happy birthday. You look so much like your beautiful Mom,” another person wrote. “Enjoy your day and what a wonderful Father you have.”

Ella inherited a knack for show business from her parents, as she’s earned a couple of acting credits as well as shown off her vocal abilities in her music. Just days ahead of Ella’s birthday, John shared a video of Ben, 13, during a ski trip, further proving that his kids are his world.

“I’m so proud of my son Ben’s progress!! First clip is the steepest run in Snowmass!” the doting dad shared in his March 23 Instagram caption.

Fans were impressed with Ben’s determination as he made his way down the mountain.

“AMAZING BEN!!! Very very IMPRESSIVE!!! You are extremely talented!!! Your endurance level is outstanding!!! WOW,” one comment read.

The Saturday Night Fever actor, who celebrated his 70th birthday on February 18, was thrilled to spend the special day with his kids.

“This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I’m so proud of him,” he captioned another Instagram video of Ben skiing on his milestone birthday.