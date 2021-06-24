Beautiful Young Lady! See John Travolta and Late Kelly Preston’s Daughter Ella Grow Up Over the Years

For nearly her entire life, Ella Travolta has been by her parents’ side during red carpet outings and at movie premieres. John Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston‘s daughter isn’t a little girl anymore, as she’s grown up over the years and became a beautiful young lady.

The Grease actor believes Ella embodies “all of [her] good qualities” from her beloved mother. “He sees Kelly in Ella — the strength and unconditional love,” a source told Closer Weekly in July 2020.

John welcomed Ella with Kelly in April 2000, nine years after they tied the knot in 1991. The couple is also the parents of their first son, Jett, whom Kelly gave birth to in 1992. Tragically, Jett died in 2009 from a seizure while vacationing with his family in the Bahamas.

Following Jett’s death, John and Kelly expanded their family when son Benjamin arrived in 2010. Though it’s taken some time for Ben to embrace his father’s spotlight, Ella proved she was a natural as she started hitting the red carpet at a very young age.

Throughout the years, the brunette beauty has joined her mom and dad at plenty of A-list events. She’s even followed in her parents’ famous footsteps, making her acting debut as Emily in 2009’s Old Dogs. Per IMDb, she’s since appeared in The Poison Rose in 2019, and she also has an upcoming role in Get Lost.

Tragically, Ella lost her mother when Kelly died at age 57 in July 2020. John announced the news at the time, revealing the Jerry Maguire actress “lost her two-year battle with breast cancer” in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he penned. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Shortly after Kelly’s death, the insider told Closer that Ella was “helping” her dad “as much as [possible].” Even though she was trying her best to stay “strong,” the Twins alum’s death was “insurmountable” as she was the family’s “rock, heart and soul.”

“Ella and Kelly were best friends and inseparable. And of course, Benjamin worshipped his mom,” the source notes. “They can’t imagine life without her.”

To see photos of Ella grow up over the years, scroll through the gallery below.