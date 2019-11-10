Little pilot! While John Travolta doesn’t share a ton of pics of his youngest child Benjamin Hunter, the actor changed that up by posting a snap of his son in a plane’s cockpit.

“My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight,” the Oscar-nominee wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 9. The pic shows Benjamin, 8, smiling in a plane next to a pal — all while both wearing a captain’s pilot hat.

Fans were all about the photo, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but kind words. “What a great childhood to have, with your dad being John Travolta,” one person said. “Looks like he has it all figured out,” another joked.

The Grease star shares Benjamin with this wife, Kelly Preston. The pair also have a daughter named Ella, 19. Their eldest child Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16. In fact, John once credited Benjamin for keeping the family together after their tragic loss.

“Certainly having little Benjamin has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss,” the Pulp Fiction costar told Good Morning America back in 2012. However, John has also been open in the past about not knowing if he was going to be able to survive his son’s passing.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life. The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” the Hollywood star told Us Weekly, adding that his church also assisted in helping him.

“The church never left our sides for two years,” John said. “I don’t know if I would have made it through without their support. Our church is the number one thing that keeps us grounded.”

It is quite clear that this family is all about each other. This past summer, John shared a sweet video while spending some time on a boat with his children. “Great weekend with the kids!” he wrote alongside the clip that showed the trio with nothing but smile on their faces.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

It is always great to see just how much love there is in the Travolta bunch!