John Travolta smiled in a rare photo with his two children, on his first Father’s Day since losing wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in July 2020.

The 67-year-old actor beamed in a Sunday, June 20, Instagram photo, as his adult daughter Ella, 21, stood over his right shoulder. Son Benjamin, 10, sat in front of the Pulp Fiction star in the selfie.

“Happy Father’s Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children – thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers,” John wrote in the caption. Ella showed her appreciation by leaving the emojis, “❤️😘❤️,” in the comments.

In the photo, Ella looked like the spitting image of her dad. She has his exact same smile and facial structure. The young adult is currently rocking choppy bangs, along with her chest-length, brunette waves.

Benjamin resembles his late mother, with his blonde hair currently in a buzz-cut. His blue eyes are the same shape as the Jerry Maguire actress’, and he has adorable freckles dotting the bridge of his nose and his cheeks.

It was the first Father’s Day the family spent without John’s wife of 19 years. Kelly died on July 12, 2020, following a secret two-year battle with breast cancer. She was just 57 years old.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the family’s rep told People at the time, adding, “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.”

Tragically, it was the second major family heartbreak John faced. He and Kelly lost their eldest child — son Jett — who died at age 16 in January 2009. He hit his head following a seizure in a bathtub at the couple’s vacation home in the Bahamas.

A year later, Kelly announced in May 2010 that at age 47, she and John were expecting their third child. Her mother, Linda Carlson, told Us that her daughter had “been longing for another baby” since Jett’s death. The couple welcomed Benjamin on November 23, 2010.

It is rare for John to share a current photo with his two children. Even on his first Mother’s Day without Kelly on Sunday, May 9, he posted a throwback photo of the family together in bed from when Benjamin was an infant. In the caption, he wrote, “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”