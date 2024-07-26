John Krasinski has established himself as a Hollywood heavyweight, but friends worry that fame has turned him from Mr. Nice Guy into yet another arrogant and entitled A-list jerk.

The actor and filmmaker, 44, is largely responsible for two of the summer’s biggest box-office hits, the heartwarming Ryan Reynolds collaboration If and the spinoff of his and wife Emily Blunt‘s breakout sci-fi franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One. But a source who has worked on multiple hits with John exclusively tells Closer that his new status as a full-blown movie mogul may have inflated his ego.

“Krasinski has had a lot of responsibility and power put on his shoulders since 2018,” when the first A Quiet Place debuted, says the source. However, the insider adds, “I’m not sure he’s worn it well. It’s gotten to him, and everybody sees it a little.”

The actor, known for his role as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom The Office, “always wanted to be a hit-maker, and the Quiet Place movies are a genuinely innovative new franchise. But he’s incredibly territorial and he’s not good at sharing power with others, including the other producers on the Quiet Place franchise,” says the source.

“He plays favorites, and he likes to be a shot-caller. And then there’s the overarching goal he has of still being seen as this ‘aw-shucks’ good guy that he was almost 20 years ago on The Office,” adds the insider.

Since his time on The Office came to a close when the popular series ended in 2013, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world after he directed, cowrote and costarred in 2018’s A Quiet Place.

“John has had no choice but to become a harsh and ruthless businessman in the last five years but he can’t let go of this pathological desire to still be seen as a regular guy in a wacky situation,” Closer‘s source says of the four-time Emmy Award nominee. “The truth is that right now, he has Big Mogul Energy and is afraid of his fans finding out how tough of a businessman he’s really become!”

Despite John’s success in Hollywood, there is one person who keeps him grounded, his 41-year-old wife Emily, whom he married on July 10, 2010.

In a 2023 interview with E! News promoting the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, John raved about his wife of 14 years (the two are also proud parents of daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7).

“Her support through this show is what’s made it possible for me,” John said. “Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn’t abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot.”

And while Emily previously referred to her husband as an “everyman hero at home,” John countered, “Maybe an everyman, but I don’t know about hero. I think she’s the hero at home for sure.”

He added of his wife, “I also take such inspiration from her, in everything.”