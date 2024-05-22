Over the years, fans have loved watching Jennifer Garner and ex Ben Affleck‘s three adorable children grow up in the spotlight. As their eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, gets older, the resemblance between her and her famous mama becomes more and more uncanny. In fact, Jen’s firstborn child looks like the actress’ total mini-me!

Even though Violet — who was born on December 1, 2005 — has always looked like the Peppermint star, the similarities between the two became especially evident after Jennifer and her daughter were spotted strolling down the beach in Malibu, California, together in July 2020. Violet towered over her mom in height, but the pair looked nearly identical otherwise.

When the duo attended a glamorous White House state dinner in 2022, they looked more like sisters than mother and daughter.