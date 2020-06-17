Ben Affleck‘s mom, Christine Anne Boldt, couldn’t be more “impressed” by his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas. The Good Will Hunting alum’s beloved mother is thrilled with how “hands-on” the Knock Knock actress is with his three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“What Christine likes about Ana is that she has a good head on her shoulders, and is warm, caring and intelligent,” the insider shares while highlighting the Cuban-Spanish actress’ effortless ability to fill in as a stepmom. “Which is a make or break for Christine.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock (

Considering Ben, 47, is a total mama’s boy, news of the budding friendship between Ana, 32, and Christine couldn’t be better. In fact, the proud dad introduced his lovely lady to the former school teacher when they flew to the East coast with Violet and Samuel for a visit in mid-June. As Ben, Ana and the two kids spent four days with Christine, Seraphina stayed behind with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“Ana for sure has Christine’s seal of approval,” the insider dishes. “Christine flew back with them to L.A. and is staying with Ben for a couple of weeks. Ben has already met Ana’s family, who adore him.”

While the happy couple has been dating since earlier this year, the Academy Award was hesitant for the Knives Out actress to meet his mom amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Ben is super close to Christine and would’ve made the introduction earlier but held off,” the source explains. “He wanted to wait until social distancing rules relaxed – but obviously, he’s still taking precautions.”

Since Ben and Ana became a couple, the Gone Girl star has never seemed happier. Aside from being frequently spotted on romantic walks around Los Angeles, the Blade Runner 2049 actress gave fans a rare glimpse inside their relationship as she shared photos of the pair in honor of her 32nd birthday.

Instagram/AnadeArmas

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!” Ana wrote alongside pics of her celebration in late April, including sweet snapshots of the duo embracing each other. “Cheers to another great year.”

Although Ben is moving on from his divorce from Jen, 48, there’s no doubt he will always have respect for the 13 Going on 30 actress. A previous source revealed the former couple — who was married from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018 — are striving to be the best role models to their three children.

“The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they’re both amazing,” the insider told Closer in February. “They’re getting a lot better these days and are in a great place, which makes coparenting so much easier. They even go to each other’s houses and catch up over coffee.”