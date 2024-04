My First Office at ‘Live!’ Was a Broom Closet

“It was after my fourth year [on the show] that they finally cleaned out the closet and put a desk in there for me,” says Kelly, who joined Live! in 2001. “And so I was working in the janitor’s closet with a desk so that I could have a place to put things.” After her cohost Regis Philbin retired in 2011, she took matters into her own hands and “just moved my things. I forced my way into [his old] office.”