Grammy winner Celine Dion shared an emotional video on her Instagram to reveal her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis on December 8, 2022. The Canadian singer also announced the next steps of her recovery and her hopes for returning to the stage. Get an update on her health by scrolling below.

What Happened to Celine Dion?

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Celine shared in the video.

She continued, “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” adding, “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress explained that the spasms she is experiencing affect “every aspect” of her daily life. The disorder has been “causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome is a neurological disease with symptoms that include “muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain and chronic anxiety,” according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation’s official website. On average, it takes seven years to identify and is often misdiagnosed as other autoimmune diseases, Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis.

When Is Celine Dion Returning to the Stage?

The bestselling recording artist shared through tears that she will not be able to start her tour in Europe in February as she originally planned. Her spring 2023 shows have been rescheduled to early 2024. Several of Celine’s shows slated for summer 2023 have been canceled.

In her time away from the stage, the music icon will be working with a “great team of doctors” to help build back her strength and get the ability to perform again. She thanked her “precious children” for supporting her during this time. Celine is a mom to three kids, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, whom she welcomed with her late husband, René Angélil.

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment,” she told fans at the end of the video. “And I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.”