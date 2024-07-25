Raise your awareness of how to treat low blood pressure naturally with these at-home solutions.

Eat Right

Adding foods with vitamin B-12 (eggs, chicken and tuna) and rich in folate (broccoli and leafy greens) can stave off anemia, which lowers blood pressure. But reducing your meal size is also key, say the doctors at N.Y.’s Manhattan Cardiology. “When you eat a large meal, it takes your body a lot more energy to digest it, which can send your blood pressure plunging. Having smaller meals throughout the day is healthier for both your digestion and blood flow.”

Drink Up

According to the Cleveland Clinic: “When you’re dehydrated, it means that your body’s water supply is depleted. That loss of fluid is felt everywhere in your body — including blood volume. Low blood volume leads to low blood pressure, meaning your organs may not get the oxygen needed to function properly.” Aim for roughly eight glasses of water a day.

Be Salty

“Experts usually recommend limiting table salt and foods high in sodium. That’s because salt and sodium can raise blood pressure,” explain the folks at the Mayo Clinic. “For people with low blood pressure, though, that can be a good thing.” But it’s important to always check with your healthcare professional first.

Ease Into It

When moving from lying down to standing, the experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine recommend taking it slow. “Instead of jumping out of bed in the morning, slowly sit up on the edge before standing. Wiggle your feet and move your legs. This will get your heart rate up and increase circulation.”

Get Support

Per the U.K.’s National Health Service, try wearing “support stockings” – sometimes called compression stockings. These are tight-fitting elastic socks or tights. They provide extra pressure to your feet, legs and abdomen, which will help stimulate your circulation and increase your blood pressure.