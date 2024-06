An Emotional Moment

Céline thanked her children during her speech at the event. In addition to René-Charles, 23, she is also a mom of twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she welcomed with her late husband, René Angélil.

“Of course, I wouldn’t be here without the daily love and support from my wonderful children,” the songstress told the audience. “Thank you, ​​René-Charles. Thank you, Nelson. Thank you, Eddy. Thank you very much.”