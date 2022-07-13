The Cast of ‘She’s All That’ Aged Like Fine Wine! See What The Film’s Stars Look Like Now

When it comes to ‘90s cult classic films, She’s All That ranks at the top of the list. The 1999 romantic comedy starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. had dozens of iconic scenes and major celebrity cameos. You won’t believe what the cast of the film looks like today!

Rachel’s Laney Boggs and Freddie’s Zack Siler ultimately ended up sharing a steamy kiss at the end of the film. Their characters became unlikely friends while navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, like vying for Prom Queen and facing bullies. Their onscreen romance came with several speedbumps along the way, including a mischievous bet raised by late actor Paul Walker’s character Dean Sampson.

Paul died in 2013 in a car accident at the age of 40. His tragic passing rocked his former costars and all of Hollywood. Rachael decided to reconnect with Freddie after losing such a good friend.

“I remember that it was actually Paul Walker’s passing that made me think, ‘I have to just pull myself together and just reach out to say hello,’ because if someone’s passing can teach us anything it’s that you got to use the time you got,” she told Us Weekly in August 2020. “So, I just called him up and said, ‘Hey, let’s get together.’ He told me that the show that he was voice recording [for] was recording not far from where I lived and so we just organized to get together and have coffee and it was just lovely.”

The Hallmark star shared a selfie with Freddie on Instagram in September 2016, with fans pointing out how the pair look like they haven’t aged at all. Rachael later joined the cast of the film’s Netflix remake called He’s All That which was released in 2021. The Minnesota native dished on why Freddie was not returning to the franchise more than 20 years after the original film’s release.

“He is doing really well. We both discussed if he was going to do this one or not,” Rachael told People in May 2021. “It ended up not being a good fit for him, but he and the creative team are behind it are totally cool.”

Matthew Lillard also returned to the second film to portray Principal Bosch. He initially played Brock Hudson in the original film. Other notable stars who appeared in the 1999 version include Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Kieran Culkin, Usher, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union and Anna Paquin.

