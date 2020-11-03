Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Family Is All That! Meet Kids Charlotte and Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., have been going strong since the early 2000s, but the Hollywood couple has two other people in their lives who complete their family. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and the She’s All That actor are the parents of their two kids, Charlotte and Rocky.

Sarah and Freddie’s love story first began in 2000 after they met up for dinner and drinks. The beloved actress dished they weren’t expecting their plans to turn into a date until one of their other guests backed out at the last moment.

“[Freddie] and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town,” she once explained on Instagram. “That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up.”

Even though they had no intentions on seeing each other in a romantic light, Sarah and the Hollywood heartthrob completely hit it off. The lovebirds dated for a little over two years before tying the knot in 2002.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer alums enjoyed their lives as husband and wife for over six years before expanding their family. Once the timing was right, they welcomed their eldest daughter, Charlotte, in 2009, followed by their youngest son, Rocky, in 2012.

“I’ve done some pretty amazing things,” Sarah gushed to Parade in October 2019. “I’ve hosted Saturday Night Live. I’ve traveled the world. But for me, all that pales in comparison to bedtime [with my kids].”

While marveling over motherhood, the Cruel Intentions star said she never imagined she would fall in love the way she did when she gave birth to her beautiful children. “For me, [being a mom] offered a missing part of myself that I never knew I was missing,” she shared.

Sarah and Freddie are constantly working on new gigs and projects in Hollywood, but they still find a way to balance their showbiz careers and time with their family. The Emmy Award winner said quality time is all about giving Charlotte and Rocky their “undivided attention.”

“I believe that wherever you are, at any given moment, you have to give 100 percent to that part of your life,” she explained to the outlet. “If I’m with my kids, I need to be 100 precent present. My phone goes off and I’m in their activity. I can’t be thinking about work or obsessing over that stuff.”

