Here’s your horoscope forecast for the week of July 28 through August 3.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Even if success seems distant now, you’re on your way to the top. Maintain a positive outlook; the power of enthusiasm is potent.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Maintain a structured routine at work to stay focused and in control. Approach a special relationship with patience and steadiness.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Be cautious with your finances, especially if someone wants a loan. It’s important to focus on your own needs first, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Embrace the unpredictability of life and get ready to rearrange your schedule. Avoid being stubborn; adapt to changes to keep current.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Love and passion are in the air but stay grounded in reality, so you see a person for who they are — not who you want them to be.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Planet Venus can send unexpected financial gains your way, so be grateful for the blessings coming your way. Stay positive!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

When it’s about love and relationships, make sure you reveal your authentic self. Friends show their support by showing up for you.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Embrace thrilling changes in your personal life, potentially leading to a close encounter with someone special. Prioritize your well-being.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Life is gearing up, putting you in the spotlight. If work seems slow, trust that progress is on its way and moving in the right direction.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Dare to be bold to draw the attention of someone special. Meaningful conversations at home can lead to significant decisions.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Listen closely to your family members to pick up on what may be left unsaid, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Focus on enhancing your financial stability and consider adjusting your budget.