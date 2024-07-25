Jennifer Lopez looked fresh-faced in new photos on Instagram to ring in her 55th birthday on Wednesday, July 24. The “On the Floor” singer donned silk pajamas in the snaps, which featured a lengthy caption praising her fans.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” she reflected. “I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

A “Happy Birthday” sign could be seen hung up as Jennifer posed in front of her birthday cake. The mint-green cake was decked out in gorgeous flowers and intricate white piping.

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside,” the caption continued.

Jennifer went on to say that she has “so much love” for her fans and that they are her “biggest gift.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you,” the Hustlers actress said. “And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.”

Noticeably absent from the caption was Jennifer’s husband Ben Affleck’s name. Ben, 51, has been spending time on the West Coast amid rumored marital woes between him and his wife. Multiple outlets reported the Batman actor was not in attendance at Jennifer’s Bridgerton-themed birthday bash in the Hamptons last weekend.

A source told In Touch that Ben is looking to put an end to his marital woes and celebrate with a party of his own.

“Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” a source told the outlet on Thursday, July 25. “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

“There’s also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too,” the insider added. “No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship.”