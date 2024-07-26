On warm nights when we want to feel full and satisfied, nothing beats a big, vegetable-packed salad loaded with different textures and flavors. “Long gone are the days when ‘salad’ meant a pile of lettuce with bottled dressing or a cold protein heavily dressed in mayonnaise,” says Sarah Faris, salad enthusiast and author of the new cookbook Salad Whisperer. “Today’s salads include a wide array of vegetable combinations, raw or cooked, tossed boldly with thoughtfully prepared dressings and toppings.” Serve up one of these nourishing and delicious salads this week!

Baby Bok Choy and Shitake Mushroom

Serves 2

Erika Rojas

3 1⁄2 tbsp. canola oil

8 oz. shiitake mushrooms

4 baby bok choy, halved and rinsed

1 cup dried quinoa, cooked

1 cup frozen shelled edamame, cooked

1 green onion top, sliced

1 carrot, julienned

2 ears corn, halved, boiled, kernels cut off

Black sesame seeds, for garnish

1. In a 10″ nonstick pan, heat 11 ⁄2 tbsp. oil over medium. Add mush- rooms, pinch salt; cook until soft. Remove.

2. Heat 1 tbsp. oil over medium. Add 4 halves bok choy, flat side down; brown. Sprinkle with salt, add 1 tbsp. water and cover. Cook 3 min.; remove. Repeat with remaining bok choy. Chop.

3. Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Toss with 1⁄2 cup Miso Cashew Dressing*.

*For dressing: Soak 3 ⁄4 cup raw cashews in 1 cup water 6 hrs.; drain. Blend with 3 tbsp. rice vinegar, 2 garlic cloves, a 1″ piece ginger, and 21 ⁄2 tbsp. white miso. Add 6 tbsp. neutral oil and 1 tbsp. sesame oil, then 1 ⁄2 cup water until drizzling consistency.

PER SERVING: 1,070 cal, 37g protein, 98g carbs, 17g fiber, 9g sugar, 63g fat

Crunchy Carrot and Broccoli

Serves 2

Erika Rojas

1⁄2 cup slivered almonds

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1 lb. broccoli florets

1 lb. carrots, peeled and chopped

1⁄4 cup raisins, finely chopped

1⁄2 tsp. sumac

1⁄4 cup fresh mint, sliced thin

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spread almonds on a small sheet pan; toast in oven 10 to 12 min.

2. Fill a large bowl halfway with ice and fill with water. In a pot, bring 3 qts. water and salt to a boil. Add broccoli; cook until bright green, less than 1 min. Remove and plunge into ice bath. Drain, dry and coarsely chop. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Place carrots in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Add to broccoli with raisins and almonds. 4. Add 1 ⁄2 cup Smoky Tahini Date Dressing* and toss. Garnish with sumac and mint.

*For dressing: Whisk 6 tbsp. lemon juice, 3 tbsp. white miso paste and 2 tbsp. date syrup until smooth. Whisk in 2 ⁄3 cup tahini. Add 2 ⁄3 cup cool water, 1 tbsp. at a time, until drizzling consistency. Whisk in 1 tsp. smoked paprika.

PER SERVING: 373 cal, 11g protein, 46g carbs, 8g fiber, 28g sugar, 19g fat

Spiced Carrot, Parsnip and Farro

Serves 2

3⁄4 tsp. kosher salt 1⁄2 tsp. granulated

garlic

1⁄2 tsp. smoked paprika

1⁄2 tsp. cumin

1⁄2 tsp. turmeric

1⁄4 tsp. cinnamon

1 1⁄2 lbs. Carrots, peeled and sliced

8 oz. parsnips, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp. grapeseed oil

1⁄2 cup pistachios

1 1⁄2 cups dried farro, cooked

2 celery ribs, sliced

1. Heat oven to 400°F. Line a half-sheet pan with parchment paper. In a bowl, mix spices. Rub carrots and pars- nips with oil and spice blend. Roast on sheet pan 28 to 30 min., flip- ping halfway. Cool.

2. Turn oven to 350°F. Spread pistachios on a dry baking sheet; roast 10 min. Salt and chop. 3. In a bowl, combine farro, carrots, parsnips, celery, pistachios and 1 ⁄2 cup Zhoug*. Serve.

*For zhoug: In a food processor, pulse 2 cloves garlic, 2 jalapeños and 2 tbsp. seasoned rice vinegar. Add 11 ⁄2 cups fresh cilantro, 11 ⁄2 cups fresh flat-leaf parsley, 1 ⁄2 cup olive oil, 1 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. coriander, 1 ⁄2 tsp. kosher salt and 1 ⁄4 tsp. pepper and blend.

PER SERVING: 846 cal, 17g protein, 92g carbs, 23g fiber, 26g sugar, 49g fat