Things are already getting messy in Christina and Josh Hall‘s divorce. The HGTV star claimed her estranged husband took a big chunk of money from her bank account and transferred it to his own shortly after separating on July 8.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” Christina, 41, alleged in court paperwork obtained by Entertainment Tonight in an article published on Wednesday, July 24.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” she continued.

The Christina on the Coast star said she owned several rental properties in Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, and claimed Josh, 44, sent a text to her personal property manager one day after their separation.

The California native claims she learned about the transfer on July 21, almost a week after Josh filed for divorce on July 15. She reportedly attached a screenshot of the text message Josh sent to the court documents that read, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.”

Christina took issue with Josh’s phrasing of how he used “we” in the text, as she claimed it was false because she “had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024,” and “I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced.”

The reality star believed the property manager went ahead with Josh’s request “believing I had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account.”

In the documents filed in Orange County Superior Court in California, Christina asked that a judge order Josh to return the money he allegedly took.

The former couple’s $12.6 million Newport Beach, California, home is also a point of contention.

In the filing, Christina asked for exclusive use of the house, even though the title is in both of their names. She said that the money for the purchase came from the sale of the home she owned in Dana Point, California, prior to her marriage to Josh.

Christina bought the house in June 2021 for $10.3 million. She sold it in April 2022 for $11.5 million.

Josh asked for equal division of community property acquired during the marriage in his divorce filing, which included the Newport Beach home, and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they worked on together during the marriage.

Josh and Christina’s whirlwind romance began in March 2021. The pair met and fell in love while they were in the process of divorcing their spouses at the time. Christina’s divorce from second husband Ant Anstead was finalized in June 2021, while Josh’s divorce from former wife Chelsea was finalized in May 2021.

The Christina in the Country star announced their relationship via Instagram on July 8, 2021, after the pair were photographed having a romantic vacation in Mexico. Two months later they got engaged and secretly married in October 2021, according to Josh’s divorce filing. The former couple had a formal wedding in Hawaii for family and friends in April 2022.