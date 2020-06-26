Ryan Seacrest Can’t Get Enough of His Adorable Niece Flora! See Their Cutest Moments Together

Cohosting Live With Kelly and Ryan isn’t the only thing Ryan Seacrest adores. He also enjoys spending time with his niece, Flora, who his sister, Meredith, gave birth to in December 2018.

“It’s the first little Seacrest in the family,” Ryan told cohost Kelly Ripa at the time. “We have a very small family.” Flora’s baby pictures are so adorable that Ryan had a hard time looking at them.

“It makes me cry,” he said. “The baby has such chubby little cheeks. It’s so cute. I learned so much in the last 24 hours about women and birth.”

Since Meredith’s little one came into the world, Ryan has posted a bunch of pictures online with her. In February, he shared one of him and Flora at the pool and said she looked like a “princess.” Then in May, he gushed about video chatting with the new baby amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Woke up Sleeping Beauty from her nap,” he captioned the Instagram post. “Flora’s excited for #DisneyFamilySingalong and Disney night on #AmericanIdol tonight. We are playing peek-a-boo until then!”

Though Ryan doesn’t have any kids of his own, he has been dating his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, for quite some time now. The pair first got together in 2013, but sadly split one year later. However, they reunited in 2016 and have been together ever since.

Due to the couple’s long relationship, Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, believe it’s time for their friend to settle down and start a family. “[They] ganged up on Ryan and told him he needs to pop the question or else he’ll lose Shayna,” a source previously told Life & Style. “[They] told Ryan he’s not getting any younger and he won’t find anyone better than Shayna.”

Although the TV personality is “scared,” he “trusts Kelly” completely. “He loves what she and Mark have and is slowly warming up to the idea of marriage,” the source said. Looks like Ryan might be having a few children of his own sometime soon.

Scroll below to see Ryan’s cutest moments with Flora!