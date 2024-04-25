With his new role as host of Wheel of Fortune just months away, Ryan Seacrest is leaving no stone — or letter — unturned in his quest to woo Vanna White with a charm offensive.

“Ryan understands the significance of Vanna’s backing as he steps into Pat Sajak‘s big shoes,” a source exclusively tells Closer.

“His strategy hinges on cultivating a strong rapport with her, knowing that Vanna’s endorsement could sway the show’s audience in his favor,” the insider adds. “While he’s a nice guy, his efforts to win her over involve strategic foresight!”

Seacrest — whose split from girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky made headlines Wednesday, April 24 — was announced to take over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties in June 2023 when Sajak announced his departure from the long-running game show.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest will take over hosting duties at the start of season 42, which is slated to air this year. White will also be a part of the upcoming season as she extended her Wheel of Fortune contract through 2026, Closer confirmed. An official season 42 premiere date has not yet been revealed, though Sajak’s final episode will air Friday, June 7.

The radio personality previously gushed over the opportunity and the next chapter of his career.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” Seacrest said during a September 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”